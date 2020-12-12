RPT - ICRC to Consider Coordination With UN Agencies in Nagorno-Karabakh - Representative

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is weighing up plans to coordinate with United Nations agencies ahead of a planned UN assessment mission to Nagorno-Karabakh in mid-December in order to ensure that both organizations do not overlap one another, Eteri Musayelyan, a representative for the ICRC's mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, told Sputnik in an interview.

"As a rule, the ICRC strives to coordinate its activities and plans with other humanitarian actors for very simple and practical reasons, namely not to duplicate and cover areas and activities that are covered by others.

While it is too early to speak about any joint activities, the aim is generally to choose the approach of coordination and complementarity," Musayelyan remarked.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this past Monday that a UN assessment mission was expected to arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh in mid-December following the six-week conflict in the disputed region that ended in mid-November.

On December 4, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the organization he leads stands ready to respond to all "humanitarian needs" in Nagorno-Karabakh.