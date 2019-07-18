UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) would welcome the assistance of the Russian government in delivering humanitarian aid to Venezuela, IFRC President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"We do not cooperate with Russia in Venezuela, but it is a very good idea," Rocca said. "If the Russian government wants to support the action of the Red Cross, everyone is welcome."

Rocca added that potential humanitarian support from any country, including the United States, to the Bolivar Republic, would also be embraced, stressing that such a gesture should always correlate with the principles of neutrality and impartiality.

"I think that everyone should welcome the aid... given in a neutral and impartial form by everyone, [it] should not be politicized," Rocca said, responding to whether the US assistance would be needed in the country. "This was very clear since the beginning of this crisis, especially when it comes to the politicization of the aid, this is very dangerous."

The IFRC chief explained that Venezuela faces a very serious humanitarian situation with a desperate need for basic supplies, stressing the need to halt the suffering of the people by achieving a political solution.

"[A political solution must be found], but not on the shoulders of those who are paying the consequences of this lack of political dialogue," Rocca said.

Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The United States recognized Guaido and started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and freezing billions of Dollars of Venezuela's assets.

Russia, which recognizes Maduro as the sole legitimate president of Venezuela, has said the United States is strangling the country with sanctions in an attempt to drag it into chaos.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.