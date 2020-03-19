RPT - IMF Approves Expedited Appointment of 1st Deputy Managing Director Amid COVID-19 Outbreak

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has confirmed the expedited appointment of Geoffrey Okamoto as First Deputy Managing Director, the fund announced in a release on Thursday.

"The IMF Executive board has approved the expedited appointment of Mr. Geoffrey Okamoto as First Deputy Managing Director, effective March 19, 2020," the release said.

The release noted that IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva originally proposed his appointment on March 12 with an effective start date of March 30.

"Given the exceptional challenges that our member countries are facing with the COVID-19 pandemic, I am very pleased that the IMF's Executive Board has agreed to advance Geoffrey's appointment", Georgieva said.

Former First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton left the IMF in February.

The IMF managing director is traditionally selected from European countries while the first deputy is a US national.