RPT- IMF Carefully Monitoring Kazakhstan Amid Ongoing Protests - Spokesperson

January 07, 2022

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is carefully monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan amid ongoing protests throughout the country, an IMF spokesperson told Sputnik.

"It is still too early to comment on the implications of recent events in Kazakhstan, but we are monitoring the developments carefully," the spokesperson said on Thursday.

Mass protests began throughout Kazakhstan in the early days of 2022 over opposition to a two-fold increase in the price of liquified petroleum gas. Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declared a state of emergency in the country until January 19 and invited CSTO peacekeeping forces to help bring the situation under control.

