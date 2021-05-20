UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 20th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - India Tells WhatsApp to Ditch Privacy Policy Update, Warns of Penalty - Gov't Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2021) The Indian government notified WhatsApp of pending consequences if it fails to rescind the controversial privacy policy update, which includes mandatory sharing of user data with parent company Facebook, government sources told Sputnik on Wednesday.

According to the sources, the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology sent a letter to WhatsApp on Tuesday wherein it said that the new policy violated the country's law and that action would be taken against the company if no satisfactory response is received within seven days.

The WhatsApp privacy update went into effect last week. Users who did not accept the new terms would eventually stop being able to read and send messages and only see notifications about incoming texts and calls.

The initial plan was to suspend the non-consenting accounts altogether, but user uproar made WhatsApp ease the terms and delay the implementation.

