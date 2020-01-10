UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - India To Enhance Security Of US, Israeli Embassies Amid Iran's Retaliation Threat - Source

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 42 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - India to Enhance Security of US, Israeli Embassies Amid Iran's Retaliation Threat - Source

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2020) India has decided to enhance security of US and Israeli embassies in the country after receiving an intelligence note suggesting that this should be done in light of the threat of Iran's retaliation amid regional tensions, sources from intelligence agencies told Sputnik on Thursday.

"India decides to enhance security of US and Israel Embassy after intel [intelligence] note suggesting the threat of retaliation given by the Iranian leadership requires appropriate measures to secure the US as well as Israeli diplomatic and trade interests/personnel/installations. Two communications sent by the Intelligence Bureau on January 4 and January 8 to various government agencies mentioned [the need] to enhance vigil of such installations," the sources told Sputnik.

More Stories From World

