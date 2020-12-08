UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Indian Official Says New Mysterious Disease Non-Infectious As Tally Tops 800 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Indian Official Says New Mysterious Disease Non-Infectious as Tally Tops 800 Cases

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The number of people affected by the new mysterious illness in southeastern India has exceeded 800, but data so far shows that it is not something infectious, Dolla Joshi Roy, district surveillance officer of West Godavari district, told Sputnik.

Over the weekend, Indian media reported that dozens of people had started suffering from symptoms resembling an epilepsy attack, shivering, foaming at the mouth and nausea in the city of Eluru of West Godavari district. The cause of the sudden illness has yet to be established.

According to the previous data, one person has died, and over 300 people have been affected, many of whom have been hospitalized

"From 5th December, 848 cases [have been] reported, 332 discharges till 7th December. So far we know that it is non infective," Roy said.

According to the official, cases have so far been reported across the Eluru division, with "public panic" observed all over the district.

Central authorities will send an expert team to the area on Tuesday, the officer confirmed.

Related Topics

India Attack Died December Media All From

Recent Stories

Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of Shehbaz Sharif, declared p ..

5 minutes ago

PDM leadership to meet in Islamabad today

31 minutes ago

Islamic Advisory Group Reiterates Commitment to Po ..

1 hour ago

Ali Usman and Rameez Aziz reprimanded

1 hour ago

Covid-19 claims 89 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

1 hour ago

Escape to Dubai this winter and enjoy a free hotel ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.