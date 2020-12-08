RPT - Indian Official Says New Mysterious Disease Non-Infectious as Tally Tops 800 Cases

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) The number of people affected by the new mysterious illness in southeastern India has exceeded 800, but data so far shows that it is not something infectious, Dolla Joshi Roy, district surveillance officer of West Godavari district, told Sputnik.

Over the weekend, Indian media reported that dozens of people had started suffering from symptoms resembling an epilepsy attack, shivering, foaming at the mouth and nausea in the city of Eluru of West Godavari district. The cause of the sudden illness has yet to be established.

According to the previous data, one person has died, and over 300 people have been affected, many of whom have been hospitalized

"From 5th December, 848 cases [have been] reported, 332 discharges till 7th December. So far we know that it is non infective," Roy said.

According to the official, cases have so far been reported across the Eluru division, with "public panic" observed all over the district.

Central authorities will send an expert team to the area on Tuesday, the officer confirmed.