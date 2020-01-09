UrduPoint.com
RPT: Iran Has Not Asked For Foreign Assistance In Handling Boeing 737 Crash - Red Crescent

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Iran has not sought any international assistance in dealing with the aftermath of Ukraine's Boeing 737 crash near Tehran and has not got any international communication regarding the accident yet, Mansoureh Bagheri, Iran Red Crescent Society's Director for International Operations, told Sputnik in an interview.

The plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all passengers and crew on board. Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council has said that a total of 168 people had registered for the flight and there were nine crew members on board. According to the Iran Red Crescent Society, 179 people died in the crash, including 32 foreigners.

"The relief and rescue operation is under the Iranian Red Cross Society.

If they are coming also, there is no foreigner, no international communication yet. Actually, we didn't ask for any assistance, and we have not received any international communication yet," Bagheri said when asked whether any international experts have arrived at the site of the crash to oversee the rescue operations.

The Red Crescent is not in contact with the embassies of Afghanistan, Canada, Sweden and Ukraine yet as the nationals of these countries reportedly were on board of the crashed plane.

"No, not yet. Even if they want to come, we cannot actually let them enter because of the situation in those areas. We are collecting the bodies and the remains of the bodies and we will share information with the embassies. So far, we have only shared information with the people," Bagheri noted.

