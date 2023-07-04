Open Menu

RPT - Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing Of Iranian Passenger Jet Not Due To Security Fears

Muhammad Irfan Published July 04, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Iranian Official Says US's 1988 Downing of Iranian Passenger Jet Not Due to Security Fears

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) The United States claims to have shot down the Iranian Airbus A300 passenger plane in 1988 for security reasons, however Tehran and Washington were not at war then, Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei, an adviser to the Iranian Foreign Minister, told Sputnik.

On July 3, 1988, an Airbus A300 flying over the Persian Gulf was mistakenly identified by the US navy cruiser Vincennes as an Iranian F-14 fighter jet and shot down by a missile, which resulted in 290 deaths.

"US authorities at that time stated that this action by the military cruiser Vincennes was an act of necessary defense, although there was no declaration of war between the two countries, and Iran and the United States were not at war," Kadkhodaei said.

The actions of the US cruiser were a violation of a number of fundamental principles of international law, so the US is responsible for them at the international level, he added.

Earlier in the day, Mousa Ghazanfarabadi, the head of the legal and judicial commission of the Iranian parliament, told Sputnik that so far, the families of the victims had not received any assistance and compensation from the US. Iran has also tried to legally prosecute the US military involved in the incident, but these attempts have been unsuccessful, as international organizations are under US control, according to Ghazanfarabadi.

