UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Iran's Arrest Warrant For Trump Political Move, Unlikely To Bear Consequences - Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 03rd July 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Iran's Arrest Warrant for Trump Political Move, Unlikely to Bear Consequences - Lawyer

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) The arrest warrant for US President Donald Trump issued by Tehran over the killing of Iranian senior military commander Qasem Soleimani and filed with the Interpol is a political move that is very unlikely to bring any consequences in practice, Toby Cadman, an international lawyer and co-founder of the London-based Guernica 37 International Justice Chambers, told Sputnik.

The arrest warrant for Trump was issued by the Iranian judiciary authorities earlier this week alongside warrants for 35 other individuals, including US political and military officials, allegedly involved in the killing of Soleimani.

"It is of course open to Iran to seek to prosecute President Trump during and after the term of his presidency, however, it is unlikely in the extreme that such a prosecution will ever happen. It is merely political posturing that will have no impact," Cadman said.

According to Tehran's prosecutor Ali Al-Qasimehr, Iran's judicial authorities have asked Interpol to issue "red notices" for the individuals mentioned in the warrants ” the highest level of notice the global police agency can issue on an individual to pursue an arrest. Tehran has accused these figures of "murder" and acts of "terrorism."

"The reality of the matter, is that the request, and the intention to prosecute expressed by Iran is nothing more than political posturing so as to seemingly take action against the US; the statement and the attempted action is symbolic, but without any real consequence at this stage," Cadman said.

Interpol said it would not consider the request of such nature as it abstains from any interventions of political, military, religious or racial character.

Cadman suggested that Interpol was not going to change its position.

"The request is evidently one that Iran is seeking to gain from politically, attempting to take a strong position against the US, and holding president Trump personally responsible for the attack in question. Legally, there is no other option to Iran as far as any prosecution is concerned. Perhaps ironically Iran should be advised to ratify the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and refer the situation to the ICC," Cadman said.

On January 3, a US drone strike killed Soleimani near Baghdad's international airport. Iran retaliated by firing ballistic missiles at two bases hosting US forces in Iraq. Initially, the White House and Pentagon said that no one was hurt, but the latter eventually admitted that there had been victims and proceeded to increase the count several times.

Related Topics

Drone Firing Murder Attack Police ICC Iran Pentagon White House Iraq Trump Tehran Baghdad Rome January Criminals From Airport Court Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 3, 2020 in Pakistan

57 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports promotes global supply-chain resil ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces over 56,000 additiona ..

10 hours ago

Group 42 joins forces with Israeli Rafael and IAI ..

10 hours ago

Abu Dhabi re-opens some public beaches, parks from ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.