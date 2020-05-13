MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) The new Iraqi government should set its priorities on tackling the current economic and health crises, as well as on preparing an election within a year, to make sure the country does not roll back into another lengthy political turmoil, Hoshyar Siwaily, Head of Foreign Relations Office of the Iraqi Kurdistan Democratic Party, told Sputnik in an interview.

Last week, the Iraqi parliament approved the composition of the new government proposed by newly appointed Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi. Iraq was in void of a government for nearly five months as the former prime minister, Adel Abdul Mahdi, stepped down last November on the heels of mass nationwide protests against corruption and worsening living conditions.

"The new government has a number of challenges to meet, such as taking the country out of the current health and economic crisis, balancing relations between Iran and United States, security, militias and concluding a viable agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) in addition to holding an election," Siwaily said.

It is the Kurdistan Party's belief, as conveyed by Siwaily, that the new government is likely to face "enormous challenges, both internal and external," but that Iraq cannot afford another prolonged political crisis.

Official Baghdad and the KRG have long been disputing the status of the oil-rich province of Kirkuk and other territories in Iraqi Kurdistan where a controversial independence referendum was held in 2017.

Last fall, people in Iraq took to the streets to demand economic reforms, social welfare, an end to corruption and the ouster of the government. Nationwide rallies featured clashes between protesters and law enforcement with ensuing excessive use of force and casualties.

On April 9, President Barham Salih appointed Chief of Intelligence Service Mustafa al-Kadhimi as prime minister and mandated him to form a government. Last Thursday, the Iraqi parliament approved the cabinet proposed by al-Kadhimi, although several proposed ministerial candidates were rejected.