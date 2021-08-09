UrduPoint.com

RPT - Israeli Prime Minister Says Lebanese Citizens 'Awakening' Against Hezbollah, Iran

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 08:20 AM

RPT - Israeli Prime Minister Says Lebanese Citizens 'Awakening' Against Hezbollah, Iran

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the Lebanese citizens are "awakening" against the Hezbollah Shia movement and Iran.

"In the Lebanese sector, there has been a very important awakening by many citizens in the country against Hezbollah and the Iranian involvement there. Even during the severe economic and political crisis in Lebanon, Iran and Hezbollah are entangling the citizens of Lebanon in a front against Israel," Bennett said on Sunday at the beginning of the Cabinet's meeting.

He stressed that the Lebanese government and army must take responsibility for what is happening in their backyard.

"In this case as well, it is less important to us if it was a Palestinian organization that was involved, or they were dissidents or independent. The State of Israel will not accept firing at its territory," the prime minister added.

On Friday, IDF spokesman Amnon Shefler said that 19 rockets had been fired at Israel from Lebanon, 16 of which managed to cross the border. Shefler said Israel had managed to intercept 10 of the fired rockets. Hezbollah has taken responsibility for the attack.

Related Topics

Firing Attack Prime Minister Army Israel Iran Lebanon Border Sunday From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnershi ..

ADNOC and UAE Pro League announce title partnership

9 hours ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colle ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi doctors work with colleagues in India and the USA to ..

9 hours ago
 ADFD supports developing interchange and roads pro ..

ADFD supports developing interchange and roads project in Guinea

11 hours ago
 WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

WAM Report: UAE Football: 50 years of achievements

11 hours ago
 NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and p ..

NCEMA announces updated operating capacities and preventive measures

12 hours ago
 Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of re ..

Ajman Free Zone records 35% growth in number of registered companies during H1 2 ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.