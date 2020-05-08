RPT - Italian Beaches Need to Ensure Safe Distance Between People, Not Umbrellas - Association

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Italian beaches seek to reopen and are still awaiting instructions from the government, but measures being considered involve ensuring a safe distance between people without installing plexiglass boxes or lining up umbrellas, Fabrizio Licordari, president of Assobalneari, the Italian Beaches Association, told Sputnik.

Since the beginning of this week, Italy has entered in a so-called Phase Two of coronavirus emergency, which means a gradual reopening and lifting of lockdown limitations. Parks and villas have been reopened for visitors but beaches still remain closed.

"We are waiting to be contacted by the Technical and Scientific Committee (CTS) of the Italian government, because we need to address this issue [of reopening beaches]. We have already written [to them] since March 1 asking to be able to work together with the technical specialists of the government in order to address these problems. We have asked how to open up, because we need to know, since it takes at least one month and a half of work in order to open a beach. We need to have all the instructions first and then to prepare our facilities," Licordari said, noting that so far the association has not heard back from the CTS.

Assobalneari is the association gathering beach entrepreneurs within Federturismo Confindustria, the Italian federation of tourism businesses.

"In the meantime, I can say that we are considering the need to maintain distance not between the umbrellas, but between people. ... If during the peak period of the coronavirus we had to keep a distance of at least one and a half meters between persons, we believe that the same measure will be necessary and sufficient for people on the beach. We should not talk about umbrellas here, because umbrellas don't get sick," Licordari said.

On April 26, the central government adopted the decree "Phase Two" in which it allowed visits to relatives within one region, funerals with the participation of no more than 15 persons, sport activities and visits to public parks.

It was left to the regional authorities to specify these measures or to maintain certain limitations for longer if needed.

The decree envisages further easing of the lockdown starting from May 18.

Earlier on Thursday, however, governor of Veneto region Luca Zaia said beaches and touristic activities in Veneto must be opened with no delays since the epidemiological picture has changed.

"This is a matter that must be addressed not at the level of regions but at the level of the central government, because the measures must be the same throughout Italy. It can't be that Veneto has some measures, Liguria has them different, and Tuscany has something else. The virus behaves in the same manner everywhere," Licordari said, commenting on the statements of Zaia.

President of the Italian Beaches Association also refuted the idea of possible installation of plexiglass boxes on the beaches in order to delimit the place for every sun bather.

"These things are unthinkable and undoable. Imagine a plexiglass box on the beach when a strong wind comes - it will even be dangerous, since these boxes will start flying around and will create big problems. In addition, imagine staying in a plastic box with 35 degrees above zero. This is an unthinkable idea for the beaches. Two poles with cords will be sufficient to keep a distance," Licordari said.

He added that a distance of one meter and a half should be sufficient considering also that a beach is an open environment, unlike a supermarket, and that the virus tends to weaken with high temperatures, according to some virologists.

On Wednesday, Italy registered a daily decrease in the number of COVID-19 positive persons of 6,939 and a daily rise in the number of recovered patients of 8,014.