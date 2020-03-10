UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Italian Prime Minister Introduces Tougher Measures To Counter Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 10:30 AM

RPT - Italian Prime Minister Introduces Tougher Measures to Counter Novel Coronavirus Outbreak

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said measures to restrict movement due to an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) would be extended to the entire territory of the country.

"It is necessary to introduce even stricter measures... There will be no more red zones in the country. Across the whole territory of the peninsula it is necessary to avoid movements unless motivated by specific circumstances - proven work reasons or health reasons. To these measures we also add a ban on assembling outside in places open for public," Conte told reporters.

"The future of Italy is in our hands.

These hands must be responsible, today more than ever. There is also no reason to continue sport events. Gyms will be closed and sport events will be halted. Educational activities across the whole country, be it schools or universities, will be suspended until April 3," he said.

Conte said people should not entertain and drink outside of bars.

"These are hard but necessary measures to protect all of us and mainly those who are most fragile," he said.

More than 9,100 COVID-19 cases have been registered in Italy; 724 people have already recovered, 463 have died.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Died Italy April All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 10, 2020 in Pakistan

21 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ministerial Development Council reviews national i ..

9 hours ago

WHO says threat of coronavirus pandemic ‘very re ..

9 hours ago

UN Assistant Chief for Humanitarian Affairs Schedu ..

11 hours ago

Prime Minister to launch 'Data4Pakistan' portal on ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.