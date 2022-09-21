UrduPoint.com

Japan's Prime Minister At UNGA Says Determined To Meet N. Korean Leader Without Conditions

Published September 21, 2022

Japan's Prime Minister at UNGA Says Determined to Meet N. Korean Leader Without Conditions

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio said during his remarks before the UN General Assembly that he is determined to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un without any conditions.

"I am determined to meet with President Kim Jong Un without any conditions and will miss no opportunity to take actions with all my dedication," Kishida said Tuesday evening.

Kishida said Japan seeks to normalize its relationship with North Korea.

