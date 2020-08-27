RPT - Jordan Imposes 24-Hour Curfew in 2 Provinces Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Jordan Imposes 24-Hour Curfew In 2 Provinces Over COVID-19 Outbreak - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The Jordanian authorities have imposed a curfew for 24 hours in two provinces over the growing number of confirmed coronavirus cases there, the Petra news agency reported citing Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh.

The official said on late Wednesday that the curfew would be introduced in the provinces of Amman and Zarqa from 11:00 p.m. (20:00 GMT) on Thursday to 11:00 p.m. on Friday.

According to Adaileh, the 24-hour curfew in the two provinces is aimed at minimizing inter-human contacts and providing epidemiologists with an opportunity to focus on potential COVID-19 cases.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 24 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 822,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Jordan has confirmed 1,756 coronavirus cases so far, with 15 fatalities and 1,355 recoveries.

