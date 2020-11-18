UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: Kabul's Goodwill Should Not Be Mistaken For Giving In To US - Deputy Defense Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: Kabul's Goodwill Should Not Be Mistaken for Giving In to US - Deputy Defense Minister

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2020) Afghan government's willingness to release prisoners and have face-to-face talks with the Taliban movement does not mean that it is simply following Washington's instructions, First Deputy Minister of Defense Shah Mahmood Miakhel told Sputnik.

When asked about rumors that Afghanistan may have been following the US guidance on its political decisions, the deputy minister said it was an incorrect interpretation.

"Some interpretations of the active defense situation are wrong.

The government wanted to show goodwill for peace and to withdraw from indiscriminate attacks. Release of prisoners, face-to-face talks, appointment of delegations ”  these are to prove for the government that it did not want the war to continue or intensify," the deputy minister said.

In September, the intra-Afghan talks, which include the government and the Taliban radical movement, began. The release of prisoners has been one of the preconditions for these negotiations.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Washington May September From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan records seven more deaths due to Covid-19

5 minutes ago

India&#039;s tally of coronavirus infections excee ..

41 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 November 2020

56 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

11 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.