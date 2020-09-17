RPT - Kia Motors Suspends 2 Plants in South Korea Over Confirmed COVID-19 Cases - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2020) Kia Motors Corp., one of the biggest South Korean carmakers, said on Thursday that its two plants in the country had been halted as at least eight workers had tested positive for the coronavirus, South Korean media reported.

The suspended plants are located in the city of Gwangmyeong south of Seoul, with some 6,000 employees remaining at home, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a Kia spokesperson.

The company will make a further decision on the plants' operation in line with the instructions of health authorities.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 29.7 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 939,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

South Korea has confirmed more than 22,000 cases so far, with over 370 fatalities.