RPT - Kiev Loses Over 170 Troops in South Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia Directions in 24 Hours - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Kiev lost more than 170 servicepeople in unsuccessful offensive attempts in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past day, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"The total losses of the enemy in these directions during the day amounted to more than 170 Ukrainian servicepeople, three tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles, 12 armored fighting vehicles and three vehicles.

A Grad MLRS combat vehicle, a French-made Cezar self-propelled artillery system, a US-made M777 artillery system, two Msta-B howitzers and one D-20 were also destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.