UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Kiev Will Not Let Anyone Downplay Ukrainians' Role In Defeating Nazism - Zelenskyy

Umer Jamshaid 10 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

RPT - Kiev Will Not Let Anyone Downplay Ukrainians' Role in Defeating Nazism - Zelenskyy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated on Sunday fellow citizens on the 76th anniversary of the victory in World War II, saying that Kiev will oppose attempts to downplay Ukrainians' contribution to the victory over Nazism.

The leader noted that it was a common victory, "where all countries and peoples who fought Nazism were important, without the prefix 'more' or 'less.'"

"And we will not allow anyone to minimize the contribution to the victory of Ukrainians who not only defended their land, but also as part of the Soviet army and allied forces of the Anti-Hitler coalition along with dozens of other nations did not allow the Nazis to rule in Vienna, Paris, Prague, Warsaw, Madrid, Budapest, Amsterdam, Brussels, Rome, Berlin and many other cities around the world," Zelenskyy said in a video address, as quoted by his press office.

The president went on to highlight the importance of the disappearance of Nazism as a philosophy, saying that the war was, among other things, about whose philosophy would win.

"What is victory over Nazism for us? This is involvement in a great cause for humanity.

After all, this war was not about whose army would win. And about whose philosophy would win. And it is important not only that we have won, but also that Nazism has lost. Lost forever. With a prescription: to disappear from this world together with xenophobia, racism and inequality," Zelenskyy added.

At the same time, the president stated that the word "victory" should not be taken with euphoria and dizziness and the desire to repeat it could only relate to sports championships but not to the war that claimed at least 50 million lives.

In late April, some 100 people marched through the center of Kiev to mark the 78th anniversary of the notorious SS Division Galicia, a WWII Nazi infantry division composed predominantly of Ukrainian volunteers. Though the authorities condemned the rally, the opposition has repeatedly stated that Kiev is trying to erase from memory the feat of the Ukrainian people in the Great Patriotic War.

Following the Neo Nazi march in Kiev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that Ukraine's claims about having zero tolerance for Nazism do not correspond with the reality.

Related Topics

World Army Sports Ukraine Russia Vienna Brussels Prague Paris Berlin Budapest Rome Amsterdam Warsaw Madrid Same Kiev March April Sunday World War All From Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

2 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

3 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

4 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

4 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.