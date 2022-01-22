UrduPoint.com

RPT - Kurdish-Led SDC Says Will Ask US For Assistance After IS Attacks Jail In Northeast Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2022 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Kurdish-Led SDC Says Will Ask US for Assistance After IS Attacks Jail in Northeast Syria

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) The Syrian Democratic Council (SDC), the political wing of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, will request a meeting with the US to ask for more security assistance after the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) attacked a prison in northeastern Syria, Bassam Saker, SDC representative in the United States, told Sputnik.

"We are requesting a meeting to ask for more support," Saker said. "They are helping us with security in general, but it is we who secure the area."

Saker went on to say that they will also appeal to other countries whose citizens are imprisoned in northeastern Syria, to bring them back and prosecute them.

"We should find a solution to this situation with prisoners," he added.

On Thursday, IS terrorists attacked a Kurdish-managed prison in northeast Syria with a car bomb detonated at the entrance of the Ghwairan prison in Hasaka, followed by another blast nearby. The attack was intended to allow prisoners to escape from the facility.

Saker stressed that while it's still unclear whether any prisoners had managed to escape, the prison now is under control of the SDF.

In September, Saker told Sputnik that SDF-managed prisons still contain around 5,000 foreign terrorists, since no country wants to take them back. The number has not changed in many months.

The armed conflict in Syria has been going on since 2011.

