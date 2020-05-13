UrduPoint.com
RPT - Kurdistan Party Expects Its Candidate To Succeed As Foreign Minister In New Iraqi Gov't

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Kurdistan Democratic Party expects its candidate foreign minister in the new Iraqi government, Kurdish politician Fuad Hussein, to succeed in the new professional capacity, Hoshyar Siwaily, the head of the party's  Foreign Relations Office, told Sputnik in an interview.

Hussein ran for president in October 2018 but lost to the incumbent president, Barham Salih, and was appointed deputy prime minister and minister of finance in the ousted government of former prime minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Last week, the Iraqi parliament approved the composition of Iraq's new cabinet following five months that the country was in void of a government. Although the parliament postponed the appointment of several portfolios, including that of the foreign minister, Iraqi media reported that Hussein's appointment was a fait accompli and other political camps have no objections to it. Siwaily has confirmed to Sputnik that Hussein's candidacy for the foreign minister's portfolio was met with no objections, adding that "the Kurds have held the post for a number of years and during those years, Iraq enjoyed good relations with the international community.

"We believe that Hussein will repeat this success story and improve Iraq's position on the international stage. The most immediate challenging issues facing the new foreign minister are finding partners to assist Iraq during the current economic and financial crisis and concluding a good strategic agreement with the United States when the formal negotiations start in a few weeks' time," the Kurdish politician said.

The US-Iraqi talks are focused around the pullout of foreign troops from the middle Eastern country. On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign military, shortly after a US precision strike killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani near Baghdad, to which Tehran responded by firing missiles at two Iraqi bases hosting US-led coalition forces.

Kurds are expected to have a quota of three ministerial positions in the new Iraqi government of Prime Minister Mustafa Kadhimi, namely of the ministers of justice, foreign affairs and municipality affairs.

Kadhimi's predecessor, Mahdi stepped down last November amid nationwide public protests in Iraq against corruption and worsening living conditions.

