RPT - Kurds In North Syria Calling On Moscow, Damascus To Oppose Turkish Operation - Official

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:10 AM

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The de-facto autonomous administration of North and East Syria is calling on Moscow, Damascus and Tehran to take a firm stance against the planned Turkish anti-terrorist operation in the area, which can lead to catastrophic consequences, a senior official told Sputnik.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Ankara could launch a military operation in neighboring Syria, east of the Euphrates River, in coming days, in order to clear the border area of Kurdish militants ” whom Turkey considers to be terrorists ” create a security zone, and accommodate Syrian refugees.

Meanwhile the United States, who used to support Kurdish forces in northern Syria, has started to withdraw troops from the area. The White House stated it would not "support or be involved in" Turkey's operation.

"The Turkish invasion would threaten the integrity of Syria, as Turkey occupies many regions in Syria, such as Afrin, Idlib, Jarabulus, and Al Bab. That is why, Russia, Iran, and the Syrian regime should take a firm stance against this attack," Badran Jiakurd, an adviser to the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, said.

"The result of any war launched in our region would be catastrophic on all sides. Not only the Kurds would be affected, but the existence of the different communities, like the Syriacs, Assyrians, and Armenians as well as the Arabs in northeast Syria would be threatened because Turkey will use its radical groups to create sectarian conflict just as it did in other regions," he continued.

Jiakurd added that the operation would allow terrorist groups in Idlib, that have already been defeated, to revive.

"There is also a threat coming from thousands of ISIS [Islamic State terrorist group, banned in Russia] fighters and their families who are kept in the detention centers and camps of northeastern Syria. Any chaos would allow those terrorists to spread in the region posing a serious threat on the international community, and bringing the Syrian crisis to the first square," Jiakurd said.

