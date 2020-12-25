UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 35 seconds ago Fri 25th December 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Labour Leave Says UK-EU Deal Must Be Examined to Ensure London Regains Control Over State

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th December, 2020) The long-awaited UK-EU post-Brexit trade deal, which was announced on Thursday by both London and Brussels, needs to be examined in detail by UK lawmakers to ensure that the island nation's interests are respected and it takes back control of its laws, borders and trade, Brendan Chilton, the general secretary of the Labour Leave campaign and the leader of the Ashford Constituency Labour Party, told Sputnik.

"The prime minister [Boris Johnson] has today secured a deal with the European Commission on the UK's future trading relationship with the European Union ... However, we must examine the detail of this treaty to ensure that the UK can diverge and that there is not a level playing field and that we have actually taken back control of our laws, borders, trade, money and waters," Chilton said.

According to the politician, the agreement that the prime minister is set to present to the national parliament will pass since Johnson has an 80-seat majority.

"As someone that supports leaving the European Union, only the full conclusion of those matters will satisfy me as a Brexiteer. It is to be commended that the prime minister has secured some arrangements, but as I say, until the detail is published we can only speculate on what is inside," Chilton added.

The lawmaker also suggested that a lot of people on the Brexit side would investigate the deal after its release, and only with expertise would they be able to "determine whether or not the deal that the prime minister has secured does, in fact, deliver Brexit."

