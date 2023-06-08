BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2023) A single unified cabinet of ministers can be formed in Libya, only if all the sides agree to perceive it as a strictly internal issue that can in no way be subjected to foreign interference, Issam Bouzriba, the interior minister of the Libyan government authorized by the parliament, told Sputnik.

In May, Libya's rival administrations in the east and the west reached a tentative agreement to hold parliamentary elections in December 2023, followed by a presidential election in January 2024.

"If foreign countries agree to do so, to leave ... this matter for internal consideration, and agree with Libya's decision, I am sure, the parliament and the High Council of State (an advisory body for Libya) will successfully form a new government," Bouzriba said.

The minister noted that a number of states were interfering in Libya's internal affairs and influencing its political parties, some of which were more loyal to their foreign patrons than their own people.

The current instability in Libya is mainly caused by political and military disagreements, but thanks to the work of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, progress was achieved in uniting the country's armed forces, the minister noted.

Bouzriba also said that Russia could play a key role in ensuring stability in Libya in the future, as the two countries have a special relationship.

"Libyan-Russian relations are typical historical relations, not a product of the moment.

We had historical ties with Russia from the very beginning ... Russia has a permanent advantage of avoiding interference in internal affairs. We hope Russia will play a key role in Libya at the next stage, in achieving the security and stability of the country," Bouzriba told Sputnik.

The official stressed that the Ukraine conflict had not affected relations between Libya and Russia, calling it "a purely internal matter of Moscow."

In February, Libya's 5+5 Joint Military Commission approved the establishment of an integrated mechanism for joint coordination and data exchange to facilitate the full withdrawal of mercenaries and foreign fighters from the country.

Libya has been grappling with multiple crises after the 2011 Western military intervention overthrew its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi and created a power vacuum that split the nation into rival factions. The UN has been struggling to fill the void by helping Libyans hold a general election, although internal divisions led it to cancel the vote set for 2021.

At the moment, the country is ruled by two contending governments. Libya's western part is controlled by the UN-backed Government of National Unity sitting in Tripoli, while the eastern part is under the Government of National Stability sitting in Sirte. The south of the country remains in turmoil due to civil unrest, the persisting terrorist threat and armed tribal violence.