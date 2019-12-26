MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) OSCOW, December 26 (Sputnik), Valentina Shvartsman - Libya's eastern government based in Tobruk plans to form a national unity government if its Libyan National Army (LNA) succeeds in taking over the Libyan capital of Tripoli, which is currently under the control of the rival Government of National Accord (GNA), Aref Ali Nayed, an envoy for the eastern Libyan government, told Sputnik in an exclusive interview.

On December 12, the LNA's Marshal Khalifa Haftar announced a final offensive to gain control of Tripoli. On Sunday night, the LNA extended for another three days its ultimatum to the pro-GNA forces, urging them to leave Tripoli.

"This is the time that the whole world stands by the duly elected House of Representatives, the legitimate Parliament of Libya, which now, as the army advances into Tripoli, should form the next national unity government ... There is a plan to have a national unity government that can be inclusive of all Libyans from all regions, a technocratic government that can deliver basic services and deliver national elections," Nayed said.

The official, who has been rumored by media to be tasked with forming such a government, has not specified his future role should this government be formed.

"I would serve whatever role my parliament asks me to serve," he said.

When asked what the Tobruk authorities would do with their opponents from the GNA if the LNA succeeds in its offensive on Tripoli, the official said it depended on the future actions of the rival forces.

"It all depends on what they decide to do. If they continue this mobilization and this fight against the army, they will be duly arrested, according to Libyan law, and given due process, according to Libyan law. If they do decide to negotiate a more peaceful handover, I think, of course, that will be taken into consideration," Nayed said.