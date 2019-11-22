UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 22nd November 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Lisov May Return to Russia in Spring Following Thursday's Sentencing by US Court - Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2019) Russian citizen Stanislav Lisov may return to Russia next spring after he was sentenced by a US court on one charge of conspiracy to commit computer hacking, his lawyer Arkady Bukh told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, US judge Valerie Caproni sentenced Lisov to 48 months in prison on one count of computer hacking, but said will factor in time he already served since his detention in 2017.

"Lisov should be back home in spring," Bukh said after the sentencing on Thursday.

Bukh said Lisov is satisfied with the sentence and will have to serve several more months in US prison before being able to return to Russia.

The lawyer pointed out that his client could have faced a sentence of more than ten years in prison, but the judge was lenient because Lisov admitted guilt and apologized.

In 2017, the Spanish authorities detained Lisov in Barcelona and then extradited him to the United States.

The US authorities said he stole $855,000 by using malware and attempted to carry out illegal financial operations for another $4.4 million.

In addition, Lisov was accused of illegally accessing data at financial institutions and selling the data on the black market.

