RPT - Macron Looks to Consolidate Power With Appointment of Castex as Prime Minister - Lawmaker

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2020) Emmanuel Macron's appointment of Jean Castex as the country's new prime minister, following the resignation of Edouard Philippe, is an attempt at concentrating power in the hands of the president given that Castex lacks political weight, Jacques Myard, mayor of Maisons-Laffittе and a member of The Republicans party, told Sputnik.

Earlier on Friday, Philippe announced his resignation despite receiving a surge in popular support. Immediately after the announcement, Macron appointed Castex, who has played a key role in the government's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country's new prime minister.

"There is no prime minister any longer, because this new man, Jean Castex, is a civil servant and a low profile figure who has no political weight. He just has the confidence of the head of state. This reshuffle means that France's political regime is turning into a complete presidential regime. Macron wants to concentrate all power in his hands again, all his might.

He doesn't want his next prime minister to outshine him again," Myard, who has also previously served as a member of the French National Assembly, said.

The outgoing prime minister emerged victorious in the city of Le Havre during the second round of the French municipal elections that were held this past Sunday. According to Myard, Philippe is unlikely to make a presidential run despite his burgeoning popularity.

"I don't know what he is going to do now. He will become one of the members of parliament but I don't think he will try his chances running for the presidency," Myard remarked.

Philippe had served as the country's prime minister since 2017. In a statement, Macron praised the outgoing prime minister for his efforts.

The president is expected to make further ministerial changes in the coming weeks and months following a poor showing in the municipal elections, where his party failed to win any of France's major cities.