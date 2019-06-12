RPT - Macron Says Will Have 'Comprehensive Talks' With Putin in Next Few Weeks

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that Europe should maintain a dialogue with Russia and restore the dynamics of relations, in particular, he personally intends to hold comprehensive talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming weeks.

"Europe, in which I believe, with its multipolarity, which I defend, must build new rules of trust and security with Russia, and should not only agree with NATO. It needs to build [relations] only between Europe and Russia," Macron said in an interview with the Swiss television channel RTS.