RPT - Maduro Would Like to Meet Putin 'Any Time,' Their Relations 'Good for World' - Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is ready to hold a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at any time, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Felix Plasencia told Sputnik, adding that their relationship is advantageous for the world.

"I am sure President Maduro would like to Meet President Putin any time. They've met before many times and he is willing. They are good friends, good allies. Our relationship with Russia is a strategic bilateral important relationship. It's good for the world because we are working with the international community," Plasencia said.

He spoke to Sputnik on the margins of the UN General Assembly.