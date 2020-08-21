UrduPoint.com
RPT - Major Russian Diaspora Group In US Postpones Annual Conference Due To COVID-19 - Chair

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Russian Community Council of the USA (RCC), one of the biggest Russian diaspora organizations in the United States, has decided to postpone its annual conference because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, RCC chairperson Elena Branson told Sputnik.

"The RCC has to delay its annual conference due to the COVID-19 situation until the end of the year. I think, we will organize this meeting in December in Washington, DC," Branson said.

The annual conference agenda for this includes educational and cultural items, including maintaining the Russian language in Russian families in the United States, Russian historical heritage and participation in business, science and innovation projects.

The RCC mission implies consolidating the Russian diaspora in the United States by maintaining their Russian heritage and helping compatriots secure their rights and interests.

As of Thursday afternoon, US reported more than 5.5 million novel coronavirus cases since the beginning of pandemic, according to data complied by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

