RPT - Majority Of Polish Citizens Grateful To Red Army For Liberation Of Their Homeland - Poll

Sat 22nd February 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Majority of Polish Citizens Grateful to Red Army for Liberation of Their Homeland - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2020) Almost two-thirds of Polish citizens feel gratitude towards the Red Army of the Soviet Union for the liberation of their homeland from Nazi German occupation in 1945, despite the attempts of leading Polish politicians, such as Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, to call the Soviet Union an aggressor in World War II, a fresh poll conducted as part of the Sputnik.Opinions project revealed.

In a study conducted from February 6-11 in Poland at Sputnik's request, 65 percent of respondents agreed when asked if they felt gratitude towards the Red Army for the liberation of Poland together with Polish troops. On the other hand, 27 percent of respondents felt no gratitude towards the Red Army, the poll showed.

A greater proportion of respondents recognized the Red Army's role in liberating the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, where the Nazi Germans killed more than 1.2 million Jews, on January 27, 1945. In total, 73 percent of respondents stated that Soviet troops liberated the death camp. Alternatively, 15 percent of respondents said that the Polish army liberated the camp, while 5 percent stated that the United States freed Auschwitz-Birkenau.

In recent months, Polish authorities have accused Russia of trying to rewrite the history of World War II and the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp.

In an op-ed published by the Politico news outlet on January 21, Prime Minister Morawiecki said that the Soviet Union was not a liberator during the conflict. Morawiecki also claimed that the Soviet Union was also complicit in Nazi German atrocities and delayed liberating the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp.

Despite these attempts, the most recent poll has demonstrated that Polish people remain grateful to Soviet soldiers for freeing the country from Nazi German occupation. This is especially true for older generations, as 77 percent of those 65 and over who participated in the poll expressed their gratitude to the Red Army. In total, 67 percent of those aged 35 are grateful to the Soviet Union, compared to 60 percent of the younger generation.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has vehemently denied Polish accusations of historical revisionism, stating that the Soviet Union was not the only country to have signed a deal with Nazi Germany. Speaking at the annual extended meeting of the Russian Defense Ministry's board in December, Putin cited archival documents proving that Polish authorities colluded with leading Nazi officials to expel European Jews to Africa.

