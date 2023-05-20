UrduPoint.com

RPT - Malaysia Eyes Boost In Tourism, Food Trade With Russia - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2023 | 11:40 AM

RPT - Malaysia Eyes Boost in Tourism, Food Trade With Russia - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Malaysia hopes for easier access to Russia for its tourists and food exports, Agriculture Minister Mohamad Sabu told Sputnik in an interview.

Sabu, who came to Moscow this week to negotiate closer trade ties with Russia, said tough visa rules made it difficult for common Malaysians to travel to the country.

"We live in a world of Western influence and propaganda about China, Russia, and Iran. But people still want to know the truth. And to do that they need to be able to come to Russia and see everything with their own eyes ” so make it easier for them!" he said.

The minister also said that Malaysia was looking to supply Russians with tropical fruit and aquaculture products, such as shrimps. Russia is buying pineapples from Costa Rica and mangoes from South Africa, while Malaysia can also give it durians and more, he argued.

Related Topics

World Exports Iran Moscow Russia China Agriculture South Africa Costa Rica Malaysia Visa From

Recent Stories

Ambassador Masood, US leaders discuss Pak-US relat ..

Ambassador Masood, US leaders discuss Pak-US relations

3 minutes ago
 Import of 100MW Irani cheap electricity will usher ..

Import of 100MW Irani cheap electricity will usher new era of prosperity in Balo ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE Pavilion at Biennale Architettura an architect ..

UAE Pavilion at Biennale Architettura an architectural provocation: curator Tabb ..

12 minutes ago
 Ministry of Community Development, Etihad Water &a ..

Ministry of Community Development, Etihad Water &amp; Electricity announce imple ..

27 minutes ago
 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledoni ..

7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.