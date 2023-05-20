RPT - Malaysia Mulls Purchasing Russian Grain to Produce Animal Feed - Agriculture Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2023) Malaysia recognizes the high quality of Russian grain and plans to start purchasing it for the production of animal feed, Malaysian Agriculture Minister Mohamad Sabu told Sputnik.

"Undoubtedly, Russian grain has among the best quality as Russia is the main world exporter. Therefore, Malaysia is considering Russian grain as one of its potential resources for animal feed that help to stabilize the affordability of the poultry supply in the country," Sabu said.

He noted that cooperation with Russia in that field can be really beneficial for both countries, even though Malaysia imports wheat from other countries now.

"Malaysia is searching for higher quality animal feed with better prices. This understanding could benefit both countries," he said.

Besides, Malaysia is also looking into purchasing fertilizers from Russia to support its own agriculture, the minister said.

"Indeed, exploring fertilizer options with good pricing from Russia will indeed be a good strategy, as Malaysia is also finding ways to reduce agriculture input costs, which leads to high food prices," he said,

Sabu also said that Russia is a world-leading country in exports of high quality raw materials for fertilizer production.

"Among the raw materials exported by Russia are natural gas, urea, ammonium sulphate and phosphoric acid. In this regard, Malaysia seeks Russia's consideration to offer trading opportunities to Malaysia on Russia's fertilizers, which could further minimize the supply chain disruptions, particularly in the price and supply of high-quality inputs. We will send our official to Russia to discuss over this issue," he said.

Additionally, Sabu invited Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev to Malaysia to sign the memorandum of understanding, which "might lead to a plausible FTA (free trade agreement) in the future." Currently, he said, Russian and Malaysian working groups are engaged in eliminating all possible obstacles to trade between the countries.

Earlier in the day, Patrushev said Russia is eager to increase food supplies to Malaysia. He specified that there is a great potential in exports of sunflower and soybean oils, wheat, peas, poultry, beef, dairy products, and fish.

In 2022, Russia-Malaysia trade in agricultural goods grew by 18% in 2022, the Russian Agriculture Ministry said, adding that the positive growth is also evident this year.