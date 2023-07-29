Open Menu

RPT - Mali Intends To Develop Defense Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published July 29, 2023 | 10:10 AM

RPT - Mali Intends to Develop Defense Cooperation With Russia - Foreign Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Mali intends to develop cooperation with Russia in defense and security amid UN Security Council's decision to end its mission in the African county by the end of the year, Malian Foreign Minister Abdoulaye Diop told Sputnik.

"Mali is already ready to take on its sovereign missions and we are working with Russia. Naturally, we are going to strengthen our cooperation with Russia, as well as with all partners who are sincere and respect the vision of the Malian authorities and the sovereignty of Mali," Diop said on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit.

The minister added that the decision to suspend work of the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) will not affect the security level in the country.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is the official media partner of the forum.

Related Topics

United Nations Russia Mali St. Petersburg July Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 July 2023

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences from world lead ..

UAE President receives condolences from world leaders on passing of Saeed bin Za ..

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

12 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

12 hours ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

12 hours ago
Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

12 hours ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

12 hours ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

12 hours ago
 Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

12 hours ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

12 hours ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

12 hours ago

More Stories From World