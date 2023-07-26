Open Menu

RPT - Mali Planning To Gradually Remove French Language From All Spheres Of Life - Lawmaker

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Mali Planning to Gradually Remove French Language From All Spheres of Life - Lawmaker

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Mali will use French only as the working language after the adoption of its new constitution and will gradually remove it from all spheres of life in the country, Aliu Tunkara, a member of the Malian parliament, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Following a referendum in June, the Malian government adopted last week a new constitution that, among other things, demoted French, which had been the country's official language since 1960, to a working language. Meanwhile, 13 national languages spoken in the country received official language status.

"We adopted our own constitution a few days ago. We want to break away from the French system, we want to restore the status of our languages. Yes, French is a working language from now on, but it is only for now. We have serious plans to promote our own languages, we would like to completely remove the French language from all areas and gradually we will do it," Tunkara said.

At the same time, the lawmaker added that his nation was facing severe pressure not only from France, which suspended its assistance to country's development organizations over constitutional changes, but also from other Western states due to unsubstantiated allegations of military cooperation between Mali and Russia.

Mali, along with many other African countries, gained its independence from the French colonial rule and became a sovereign member of the United Nations in 1960, known as the Year of Africa. Since then, the Malian military authorities have made active efforts to root out colonial influence, including the cultural one, from France.

Related Topics

Africa United Nations Russia Parliament France Mali Same Independence June All From Government

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 July 2023

3 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

10 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

11 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

11 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

12 hours ago
Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

12 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

12 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

12 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

12 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

12 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World