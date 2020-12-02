UrduPoint.com
RPT - Meeting Between Key Indian Ministers, Farmers Union Ends In Deadlock - Sources

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) A meeting between India's key ministers and leaders of the farmers union who protest new laws in the agriculture industry ended without a breakthrough on Tuesday, government sources told Sputnik, adding that another round of talks was scheduled for Wednesday.

The meeting was held at Vigyan Bhavan, a government convention center in New Delhi.

"Deadlock continues between government and the farmers as today's meeting concludes without any outcome. Another round of meeting will be held tomorrow," sources said.

Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Minister of Railways, Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal were present at the Tuesday meeting with 35 members of the farmers union, the sources specified.

In addition, farmers rejected a proposal to form a committee of members representing the union, the government and agriculture experts to discuss the bill, according to the sources.

"Farmers rejects the government proposal to form a committee comprising four to five members from the farmers union as a farmers representative.

It will also have government representatives and agricultural experts. The committee will discuss the Agriculture Bill and voice objective opinion," the sources said.

Earlier in the day, sources told Sputnik that the government has so far refused to pull back the agriculture legislation but promised to clear all the farmers' concerns.

Last week, thousands of farmers across India marched toward the capital to express their dissatisfaction with the new laws, but police used tear gas and water cannons to push them back. Afterward, the government repeatedly invited the farmers' representatives to hold talks instead of blocking the highways. However, the protesters rejected the offers, saying that all they want is the laws to be scrapped.

Under the new laws, passed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in September, farmers are able to sell their products outside regulated markets and enter into contracts with buyers at a pre-agreed price. The agriculture industry, however, fears that the new regulations will lead to the exploitation of farmers by big corporations.

