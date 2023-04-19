RPT - Meta to Layoff Up to 4,000 Employees - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization) is preparing to layoff up to 4,000 employees, Vox reported.

The report said on Tuesday that the layoffs will be announced the following day.

The report noted, however, that Meta declined to comment on the issue.

Meta previously cut 11,000 jobs in November, but the company's CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in March that another 10,000 layoffs would occur in the months ahead.

Meta had about 86,000 employees at the end of 2022, according to the report.