RPT- Milwaukee Police Confirm 6 Dead in Brewery Shooting, Suspect Identified as 51-Year-Old Man

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) A brewery shooting in Milwaukee left six people dead including the 51-year-old suspected gunman, Police Chief Alfonso Morales said at a press conference.

"Officers located the suspect, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, deceased, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound," Morales said on Wednesday. "We have located five additional deceased adult victims."

At 2:08 p.m. local time (8:08 p.m. GMT), police responded to a call of a shooting at the Miller Coors plant in the US city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Local WISN 12 news broadcaster reported that the suspected shooter was a former employee who was fired earlier in the day and returned to the facility with a gun.

Media reported conflicting accounts earlier in the day indicating that anywhere from two to seven people had been killed.

US President Donald Trump during a press briefing at the White House extended condolences to those killed in the "terrible" shooting. At the time the president thought the number was only five.

Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley in a statement said the company was closing its Milwaukee office for the remainder of the week.

Miller Coors is a subsidiary of Molson Coors.

The Miller Coors plant is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the city, a CBS reporter said.