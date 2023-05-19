RPT - Mission of African Countries on Ukraine First One That Moscow, Kiev Accepted - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The mission of African countries on Ukraine is the first of its kind that both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy have agreed to accept, the founder of the Brazzaville Foundation and initiator of the mission, Jean-Yves Ollivier, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Putin and Zelenskyy had both agreed to receive a mission of African leaders with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict. On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said an African mission with a peace initiative on Ukraine plans to visit Russia in mid-June or early July.

"This is the first time that both heads of state, President Putin and President Zelenskyy, have accepted to receive a delegation, whose trip is specifically to discuss peace. This has never happened before," Ollivier said.

So far, China has proposed its peace plan on the settlement of the Ukraine conflict. In February, Beijing released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," calling for respect for the sovereignty of all countries, a cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

In April, media reported that French President Emmanuel Macron wanted to secure China's help and advance a plan that could lead to peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine. Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that Moscow did not receive any messages from Paris regarding its peace plan for Ukraine and was still not aware of the existence of such an initiative.

In November 2022, Zelenskyy presented his peace plan during the G20 summit, which consisted of 10 clauses, including calling for his country's nuclear, supply and energy safety guarantees, exchange of captives in all-for-all format, and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. The Ukrainian leader also requested safety guarantees for himself and suggested the creation of an international tool that would allow using Russian assets to compensate Ukraine for the damages.