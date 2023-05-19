RPT - Mission of African Countries on Ukraine Includes Balanced Positions - Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The mission of African countries on Ukraine includes the leaders of pro-Russian, pro-Western and neutral states to guarantee a balanced approach, the founder of the Brazzaville Foundation and initiator of the mission, Jean Yves Ollivier, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the week, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy had both agreed to receive a mission of African leaders with their peace initiative on the Ukrainian conflict.

"We want this delegation to have what we would call an 'equilibrium:' we are talking about two countries that are renowned for being close to Russia, two countries which are known for their neutrality, Congo-Brazzaville and Egypt, and one country which is backing the regime in Ukraine, which is Zambia, and one country which is closer to the West and was the President of the African Union when we started these activities ” Senegal.

This is what led our choice," Ollivier said.

All negotiations via the mission of the African countries will be held without preconditions, the official explained.

"I saw some article on the news that there are preconditions. They are not correct, there are no preconditions I can assure you," Ollivier said, adding that the participants of the mission hope for a fruitful outcome of their time spent in both countries.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said an African mission with a peace initiative on Ukraine plans to visit Russia in mid-June or early July.