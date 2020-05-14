ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) More than 10 countries, including Canada and Mexico, have voiced their support for Russia's initiative to ease all sanctions in the face of the global coronavirus threat, Leonid Slutsky, the head of the Russian lower house international affairs committee and the author of the initiative, told Sputnik.

In April, as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading fast and shattering the world's economies, Slutsky called on politicians in Europe and the United States to give up the restrictions, which put regular people in extremely difficult situation. Sputnik has obtained this week a copy of a letter by Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, who supported the initiative and suggested that UN members should help one another in the fight against the pandemic.

"My call for all the lawmakers and all sensible politicians in the world to stop sanctions and restrictions against various countries for any reason at the time when we all have to unite in the face of a terrible threat, is becoming increasingly popular, and is being increasingly met with agreement. Several countries ” more than 10 countries, including, quite unexpectedly Canada and Mexico, and other countries that traditionally disagree with Russia on international forums, ” have responded at a high level," the lawmaker said.

Slutsky added that he was receiving almost daily responses to the initiative and the work on it would continue.