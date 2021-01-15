MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Import of unregistered coronavirus vaccines in Russia is an issue that has yet to be improved, a spokesperson for the International Medical Cluster in Moscow's Skolkovo high-tech village told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Russia's medical watchdog Roszdravnadzor said it was illegal to import or use COVID-19 vaccines which do not have the Russian government's authorization. The report came after a Russian lawmaker said on Tuesday that Israel's Hadassah medical chain began administering unregistered Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines at its branch in Moscow.

"We support Roszdravnadzor's stance in that more work indeed needs to be done on the issue of import of unregistered medicinal products for the purposes of the International Medical Cluster. We would like to speed up the resolution of this issue in order to transfer advanced technologies into the Russian medicine," the spokesperson said, adding that this was the stance of the entire cluster, which includes Hadassah.

The spokesperson cited Russia's Federal law 160-FZ, which reads that the International Medical Cluster is authorized to use medicinal products which have no registration in Russia but are registered in member-states of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD).

"This is one of the cluster's key advantages," they added.

Asked to clarify if the cluster would now suspend vaccine supply negotiations with Pfizer, the spokesperson replied in the negative, citing the same federal law as mentioned above.

Russia was the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, one that was produced domestically by the Gamaleya Research Center. The human adenoviral vector-based vaccine, branded Sputnik V, was registered on August 11. Another vaccine ” antigen-based EpiVacCorona, developed by Russia's Vector virology research center ” was registered on October 13.

The Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine got emergency use authorization in the European Union and such countries as Israel, the United Kingdom and the United States, all of which are OECD members.