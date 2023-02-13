UrduPoint.com

RPT - Moscow, Manama Working Out Meeting Between Putin, Bahraini King - Russian Ambassador

February 13, 2023

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Moscow and Manama are working out the possibility of holding a meeting between King of Bahrain Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Russian President Vladimir Putin, but so far no agreement has been reached, Russian Ambassador to Bahrain Alexei Skosyrev told Sputnik.

"The possibility of holding a summit meeting is being considered, but agreements on its modalities ” time and place ” have not been reached yet," Skosyrev said.

In December 2021, a delegation of the upper house of the Russian parliament headed by its chairwoman Valentina Matviyenko visited Bahrain. Following the visit, Matviyenko said that Hamad was waiting for Putin's visit and also seeking to visit Moscow. The last time the leaders of the two countries met in person was in 2016 during the visit of the Bahraini king to Russia.

