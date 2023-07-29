RPT - Mozambique Wants Russia to Transfer Mining, Mineral Processing Technologies - Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Mozambique is keen to cooperate with Russia and learn from its experience in mining and mineral processing, Carlos Zacarias, the country's minister of mineral resources and energy, told Sputnik on Friday on the sidelines of the second Russia-Africa Forum.

"The Russian Federation has a lot of knowledge, we hope that the Russian Federation can transfer its knowledge in the sphere of the mining industry, how to mine, how to process, to Mozambique," the minister said.

He further stressed that Russia has a wide expertise while continuing to improve the completeness and quality of resource data and to increase the efficiency of mining operations.

The minister underlined that the African country had a wide range of mineral resources, mentioning in particular coal, minerals containing lithium and precious stones.

"Our main challenge is that all these minerals are exported as raw materials. We want to work with Russia on adding value through processing them domestically," Zacarias said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from July 27-28. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.