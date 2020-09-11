UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT: MSF Says Medical Services Halted After Moria Camp Fire, Homeless Migrants Dispersing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 33 seconds ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT: MSF Says Medical Services Halted After Moria Camp Fire, Homeless Migrants Dispersing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) The blaze in the largest migrant camp on the Greek island of Lesbos left its residents not only without shelter but also without medical aid, pushing thousands of them to flee and disperse in nearby areas, the Doctors Without Borders (MSF) field coordinator in Lesbos told Sputnik.

A huge blaze destroyed the overcrowded Moria facility in the early hours of Wednesday, leaving some 12,000 migrants without shelter. MSF reported on Thursday morning that its teams were unable to access its clinic in Moria, as locals blocked the road, preventing them from reaching out to people still inside the destroyed camp and the medical facility.

"The fire forced to interrupt all the medical services available for the refugee population, including the MSF pediatric clinic. Luckily, the clinic has not been burnt, our teams have spent the night trying to protect the clinic from the fire.

Nonetheless, our services have been temporarily interrupted and we are working to resume as soon as possible," Marco Sandrone told Sputnik.

Sandrone specified that the fire left no fatalities, but rendered camp residents homeless.

"The fire forced about 12,000 men, women, and children to evacuate [from] the site with no alternative place to stay ... All people have moved towards Mytilini town but have been blocked just beyond the Kara Tepe camp. Those people are now in the street with nowhere to go and many are starting to hide in the hills and disperse," he said.

According to the MSF coordinator, evacuation of migrants to a safe place must now be a priority for local authorities, as the camp was burnt down "almost entirely."

Related Topics

Fire Road SITE Women All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Sep 11, 2020 in Pakistan

56 minutes ago

UAE Government announces 930 new COVID-19 infectio ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

12 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

12 hours ago

Zulfi Bukhari terms 'Roshan Digital Account' a le ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.