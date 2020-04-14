RPT - MSF Says More Migrant Children in Greek Camps Need to Be Accepted by EU Amid Pandemic

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Apostolos Veizis, the director of medical operational support at the Greek unit of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), told Sputnik that though the decision of European countries to accept vulnerable minors from migrants camps on Greek islands was a positive move, more children needed to be taken care of in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

MSF has been calling on the Greek and the EU governments to accept minors from migrant camps on the islands in the northern Aegean Sea who have developed chronic diseases and are at risk of contracting the coronavirus due to poor sanitary conditions in the camps. On Wednesday, Germany said it would soon take in 50 child refugees and eventually accept hundreds of them as part of a multi-step plan to share the burden with Greece. Luxembourg agreed to accept 12 children. As a whole, EU nations have agreed to share out up to 1,500 minors held in Greek migrant camps after they had been screened for the coronavirus.

"The move that we see these days coming from few member-states to take children from Greece is a positive move. Of course, it's a small number of children, and there is a need for more children to be taken care of, but this is a start of something that can be larger as an activity in order so there are more children moving out of Greece .

.. This initiative... is something that needs to open the door to the discussion of how we can change the reality for these children, for women and men living in these horrible conditions," Veizis noted.

The MSF doctor also called for greater solidarity with the migrant population, as the dire situation in camps was a result of the EU deal with Turkey back in 2016.

"The situation we are facing today in Greece, with the people locked in the islands ... has been created due to the EU policies. EU policies, especially the EU-Turkey [deal], are responsible for this situation. That's why we are calling on the EU, it's part of their responsibility," Veizis said.

No COVID-19 cases have so far been detected in camps on the Greek islands. However, earlier in April, the Greek authorities quarantined two migrant facilities located near Athens, on mainland Greece, after some of its residents tested positive for the coronavirus.