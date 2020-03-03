UrduPoint.com
RPT - MSF Says No COVID-19 Cases Registered Among Migrants in Greek Camps, Yet Risk Factors High

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) No cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been detected among the migrants in camps on Greece's eastern Aegean islands, but the risks of infection remain high, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) head of mission in Greece, Stephan Oberreit, told Sputnik.

"Until today there has not been any case of coronavirus among asylum seekers in Greece. However, they are exposed to multiple risk factors that make them sick and also facilitate the spread of diseases," Oberreit said.

The MSF head of mission in Greece cited the lack of shelter, sanitation facilities, clean water and hygienic conditions as the major risk factors for contracting the deadly virus.

"The extreme overcrowding of refugee camps in combination with the total negligence of the Greek government for the living conditions in these camps and the existing barriers that the asylum seekers face in accessing public healthcare are setting the ground for possible future outbreaks of any disease," Oberreit added.

Europe has become a hotbed of the coronavirus infection with nearly 100 deaths from over 2,000 infections, the largest concentration of the virus outside East Asia.

