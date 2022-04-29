UrduPoint.com

RPT - Musk Taking Twitter Private Means Less Accountability, Threatens Free Speech - Advocate

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2022 | 11:00 AM

RPT - Musk Taking Twitter Private Means Less Accountability, Threatens Free Speech - Advocate

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2022) Elon Musk taking Twitter private would mean less accountability to the government which is concerning given he has attacked people online and asked China to censor his critics, Free Speech Co-CEO Jessica Gonzalez told Sputnik.

Earlier this week, Twitter said it agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval. Meanwhile, media reports and Wall Street analysts have expressed concerns that the richest person in the world might renege on the deal despite a billion-dollar termination penalty.

"His taking Twitter private will mean less accountability to government," said Gonzalez, a lawyer and racial justice advocate. "He calls himself a 'free-speech absolutist' but he has attacked people online, asked China to censor his critics, used Tesla to sway the market - he's a deeply flawed human with no commitment to civil and human rights."

Bloomberg reported last summer, citing people familiar with the matter, that Tesla asked the Chinese government to use its censorship powers to block social media posts that were critical of the company.

"Users of social-media platforms shouldn't have to be subject to the whims of bombastic billionaires who are detached from reality and lack any true commitment to free expression, racial justice and democracy," she said.

Gonzalez said she worries about the intimidation, harassment, and hate on social media platforms like Twitter, which hit women, people of color, and transgender people the hardest.

Twitter and other platforms, Gonzalez added, must stop amplifying bigotry and conspiracy theories that are toxic to the information ecosystem. In addition, she said the US needs to build public interest in public spaces.

"Radio and tv are still important sources of news. They operate on the premise of serving the public good," she said. "They connect, communicate and amplify people's voices. It gets a lot of people out there. It's a valuable technology."

Related Topics

World Technology China Democracy Social Media Twitter Company Elon Musk Women Market Media TV From Government Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 29th April 2022

2 hours ago
 CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution ..

CM Punjab's election held as per law, constitution: Attaullah Tarar

11 hours ago
 Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: ..

Power loadshedding to be reduced till Eidul Fitr: Khuram Dastgir

11 hours ago
 PFA imposes fine on two eateries

PFA imposes fine on two eateries

11 hours ago
 'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

'IIOJK witnessing upsurage in arbitrary arrests'

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.