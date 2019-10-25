RPT - Muskogee Creek Nation Litigating in US Court to Restore Hickory Ground Site

ALBUQUERQUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2019) The Muscogee (Creek) Nation is currently litigating in US Federal court to restore the Hickory Ground site that was allegedly desecrated by the Poarch Creeks after they constructed a casino there, Muskogee (Creek) nation ground member Roman Powell told Sputnik.

"Right now we are in litigation. Right now it's [the case] in federal court in Alabama," Powell stated. "It's kind of a matter of time now to wait and see how that comes out.

Powell expressed hope the court would rule by year's end and the decision will be a in favor of the Muscogee (Creek).

"Hopefully it goes in our favor and there are a lot of things and reasons why it should go in our favor."

Powell explained that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, with a population between 82,000 to 83,000 people, is now located in the US state of Oklahoma, although the tribe is originally from the state of Alabama.

"We were removed. Our footprint is still in Alabama. And there is another federally recognized tribe [Poarch Creeks] there, and the sad thing about it is that they are Creek also," Powell said. "In my tribal town there is an archeological site that's been noted and documented, but this tribe went through and desecrated it.

They walked away our footprint from Alabama."

Powell explained there are 12 to 60 tribal towns under the jurisdiction of the Creek Nation.

"I belong to a tribal town. ... There were 60 plus towns that were moved to Oklahoma... So, There is like 60 plus tribal towns, and this could happen to another one."

Powell pointed out that there are other archaeological sites and action needs to be taken to protect them, such as talking with state representatives in Alabama to work with the Creek Nation in Oklahoma.

"[The Hickory Ground site] needs to be restored. This didn't have to happen. Again, there are federal agencies that are supposed to be there to help protect them," Powell said.

Hickory Ground, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, was the tribe's capital before the Muscogee (Creek) were forcibly relocated in the 1830s to Oklahoma.

Powell spoke on the sidelines of the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) 76th Annual Convention and Marketplace in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Established in 1944, the NCAI is the oldest and largest non-profit organization representing US native tribes and the interests of tribal governments and communities.